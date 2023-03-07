South Warrnambool excitement machine Luamon Lual is itching to lace up the boots for season 2023 and get to work.
The highly-talented 17-year-old is weeks away from what is looming as one of the busiest years of his life, combining football commitments with the Greater Western Victoria Rebels in the Coates Talent League, year 12 studies at Emmanuel College, Western Bulldogs Next Generation Academy commitments, Vic Country and the odd Hampden league senior game.
He hopes the end result of his hard work is a coveted spot on an AFL list come the end of the year.
The dashing defender, who captained Vic Country in the under 17s in 2022, told The Standard he was hungry and motivated to keep improving after a successful pre-season.
The Rebels begin their Coates Talent League Boys campaign with a clash against Bendigo Pioneers on Saturday, March 25.
"I'm pretty excited about this season, I'm looking forward to it," he said.
"Hopefully it's a good year and hopefully there's some great success personally and as a team.
"It's been a fun pre-season, but a bit tough. But that's pre-season. I've been doing a few gym sessions, running sessions, skill sessions with the Rebels and South but also had the opportunity to do some Vic Country camps and went to Maroochydore for a multicultural camp as well."
MORE SPORT
The speedster's connections with the Bulldogs' NGA program saw the skilful youngster spend a week immersed within the AFL program, training with the club in January.
He said it was a life-shaping experience brushing shoulders with some of the AFL's biggest stars.
"That experience, especially with one of my great mates in George Stevens, was an unreal thing for me and something I'll cherish forever," he said.
"What I saw was how hard these players work, the stuff they do in games may look easy but what they do in practice is why they're so good. I loved seeing how they implemented that into their game, it's what makes them the players they are."
Lual added he was working hard to improve his contested and aerial game while continuing to harness his strengths as a run and link player.
"I'll play half-back again this year, it's my best position and hopefully push up to the wing and in the midfield," he said.
"Marking in the air and contested work has been something I've worked on."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.