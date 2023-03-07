The Standard
Cannabis and allegedly stolen GTS badge located when police execute warrant

AT
By Andrew Thomson
March 8 2023 - 8:34am
A GTS vehicle badge similar to that stolen in a Hotspur burglary recently was recovered when police executed a search warrant in Heywood on Tuesday. This is a file image.

A 50-year-old Heywood woman has been arrested and charged with drug matters after a raid on Tuesday.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

