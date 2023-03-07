A 50-year-old Heywood woman has been arrested and charged with drug matters after a raid on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said a warrant was executed at a Heywood address on Tuesday by Portland detectives and Portland district uniform officers.
At the property they found two cannabis plants, a small amount of dried cannabis and about 0.8 grams of amphetamine.
Police also located a GTS vehicle badge allegedly stolen from Hotspur between February 25 and March 2.
Enquiries are ongoing in relation to the badge and whether anyone else was involved with the drugs.
The woman was arrested, interviewed, charged with drug matters and bailed to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court on June 6.
