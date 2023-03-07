The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Easter Arts Competition opens in Warrnambool on March 11

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:48pm, first published March 7 2023 - 4:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marilyn Woodward, Raylene Crisp and Jenny Arms will be judging at this year's Easter Art competition. Picture by Anthony Brady

Local and regional talent will be showcased when the Easter Arts Competition opens in Warrnambool at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.