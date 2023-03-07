Local and regional talent will be showcased when the Easter Arts Competition opens in Warrnambool at the weekend.
The exhibition is the largest one yet by Merri View Gallery, featuring work from artists statewide.
Festival organiser Jenny Arms said this year's exhibition was the best by far.
"We've had people sending work from as far as Geelong and Melbourne," she said.
"It's getting better every year and we're aiming for even bigger things."
The theme this year is 'Images from the Book of Revelation'. Judge Marilyn Woodward said adherence to the theme was one of the aspects she considered when assessing a piece.
"I think about if it has an impact on me, the skill involved, the materials they used and the message behind it," she said.
"It is quite a difficult theme, but it's also very wide."
The exhibition will open to the public at noon on Saturday, with the winners announced at 2.30pm.
Eight category winners will receive $250 each, with $100 awarded to the piece that best adheres to the revelations theme.
A $400 donation by Gateway Plaza will be given as encouragement awards, while the top prize of $2500 will go to the overall best work in the competition.
At $5000 in total, the prize pool this year is the most the competition has ever had.
Exhibition organiser Judy Rauert said the competition would run for the next five weeks.
"It's open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4pm up until the 16th of April, but not Good Friday," she said.
The festival will also be hosting several workshops, with a photography session hosted by Ken Duncan taking place last Saturday.
An acrylic painting workshop with Grace Bailey is scheduled for March 31 and April 1.
Ms Arms said the workshops had proved to be an amazing part of the festival.
"They're terrific because people get in there, they talk, they grow, they get to know others, their skills improve and they learn from very talented people," she told The Standard.
