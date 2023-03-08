A Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club stalwart is one of the driving forces behind the Victorian junior championships, organising the event each year despite living interstate for almost a decade.
Alan Aulsebrook, who left Warrnambool for Queensland in 2014, has been event coordinator of the championships for the past eight instalments, all hosted by the WSLC.
His enthusiasm for the Labour Day weekend event hasn't deteriorated in that time as he approaches the club's ninth consecutive year holding it, beginning Friday and concluding Sunday.
"(I'm) always looking forward to it, it's our 10th (state carnival) in a row," he said.
The three-day carnival is expected to attract close to 1000 nippers participants from clubs all around Victoria.
The event, supported by Lifesaving Victoria, wouldn't be where it is today without the help of volunteers, like Aulsebrook, working tirelessly behind the scenes.
WSLSC has more than 60 volunteers working to stage the championships - many of which are parents of nippers participants - with preparation starting in October.
The adopted Queenslander lauded the volunteers for their contributions, saying it wasn't hard to find people to roll up their sleeves.
"Because we've been doing it for so long, from the club's perspective we don't even have to ask people, they just turn up," he said.
"They just know what day to turn up and what job they're going to be doing and they do it with a smile on their face.
"They do it willingly, knowing that it's going to mean that up to 1000 kids are going to be on the beach having a good weekend and that their mums and dads are enjoying Warrnambool and all its got and enjoying the long weekend with sport and healthy competition."
Aulsebrook also praised the council for its commitment to ensuring the beach was in good condition.
"This all couldn't really happen without the support of the city council and their events team," he said.
"They bring it to Warrnambool, they make sure there's a multitude of events on in town and this is just another one.
"The Warrnambool City Council beach crew that get on their tractors - for 10 years in a row - and clean up that beach to make it a real spectacle and safe venue for the kids to compete. Honestly, no other surf coast council does it."
Most people would find a club closer to home to support after moving thousands of kilometres away but Aulesbrook put it simply when describing why he was still involved with WSLC.
"The Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving club's a wonderful club to be engaged with," he said.
"It's just a good environment to be around as a family. I've had my kids come through and it's stood them in good stead, their relationships and friendships et cetera through the club. It's certainly empowered them to have an understanding of community contribution and giving back to the community."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
