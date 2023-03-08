Six breeds of sheep were represented at the return of the Heytesbury Agricultural Show on Saturday.
They were Border Leicester, English Leicester, Hampshire Down, Poll Dorset, South Suffolk and Corriedale.
Bookaar's Nick Cole judged the competition alongside Grassmere's Peter McDonald.
Heytesbury Show chief sheep steward Barry Shalders was accompanied by his grandchildren Tahlia and Ashley Holmes and friend Tyler Impey.
The Heytsbury Show returned to the Simpson Recreation Reserve for the first time in its full capacity since the coronavirus pandemic.
Alongside the sheep show, the event had a number of exhibitors compete in the cattle, homecraft and horse sections.
Sheep results were:
BORDER LEICESTER
CORRIEDALE
ENGLISH LEICESTER
HAMPSHIRE DOWN
POLL DORSET
SOUTH SUFFOLK
The interbreed award winners were:
Entries are restricted to animals bred in a registered flock and exhibited by members of a recognised breed society in the breed classes. All rams exhibited must be from accredited flocks.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
