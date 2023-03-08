Energy investigator helps shut down alleged cannabis grow house

The Standard
Allestree man will contest charges he was trafficking cannabis

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 9 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 10:00am
A magistrate has wished an accused drug dealer luck in contesting charges he was selling cannabis grown in a sophisticated hydroponic set-up near Portland.

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

