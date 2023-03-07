A vital upgrade is headed to South West Healthcare, thanks to a generous donation from its Ladies Auxiliary.
They pitched in the final $5000 of the $69,000 needed for a new Nerve Integrity Monitor (NIM).
Nurse unit manager Melissa Coffey said the new monitor was long overdue.
"We have had one in the past but it was 14-years-old so it had certainly reached its use by date," she told The Standard.
The NIM is used during surgery to preserve nerve function and patient safety, which makes it especially useful when operating on the head and neck.
"There's lots of facial nerves. We don't want to damage a nerve because often they don't grow back the way they were," Ms Coffey said.
"That can alter patients' ability to feel touch, ability to smile, all those things that facial nerves do,"
The NIM is most often used for thyroid and mastoid surgeries, where it reduces the risk of facial palsy and voice loss.
The new machine is far more sensitive than the old model, while also giving surgeons multiple user modes suitable to the type of surgery being completed.
"Our ability to read the different nerve stimuli has improved as technology has improved," Ms Coffey said.
"We know a lot more now than we did 14 years ago,"
The South West Healthcare Auxiliary celebrated hitting the funding goal on Tuesday at the Lady Bay Resort.
"The Ladies Auxiliary have done a huge job as they always do," Ms Coffey said.
"We're so incredibly lucky to have a group that just raise money for us continually, they are phenomenal people."
