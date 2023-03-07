Up to 20 people involved in brawl at cemetery

Police have been called to the Framlingham cemetery after reports of a 20-person brawl.
A Warrnambool police spokesman said a fight had broken out at the cemetery on Tuesday, March 7.
A funeral was being held for a member of the Framlingham community.
The spokesman confirmed the fight involved up to 20 people but there were no injuries reported.
It is understood no charges will be laid.
