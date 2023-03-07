Up to 20 people involved in brawl at cemetery

The Standard
Up to 20 people involved in brawl at Framlingham cemetery

Updated March 7 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 2:51pm
Police have been called to the Framlingham cemetery after reports of a 20-person brawl.

