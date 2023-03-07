South-west residents and visitors can be expected to notice a high police presence on the roads during the Labour Day long weekend.
South-west police road safety advisory officer Acting Senior Sergeant Craig Merry said there had already been five deaths on the region's road this year, near Hamilton, Coleraine, Timboon, Tower Hill and Mortlake.
"They are all still all under investigation, but the main contributing factors include distraction, speed, driving on unfamiliar roads and impaired driving," he said.
"Operation Arid starts midnight Friday and finishes midnight Monday involving all available police members across the division targeting the main arterial and rural roads over the long weekend.
"Speeding and impaired drivers will be targeted as well as the other main factors involved in road trauma - distraction, fatigue and seatbelts.
"South-west police members will be backed by road policing drug and alcohol section officers and state highway patrol members."
Acting Senior Sergeant Merry said a number of deaths in the Corangamite region mid-last year triggered Operation Response.
There was a double fatality at Berrybank and fatal collisions at Dixie and Cobden, all involving impaired drivers.
"That operation did and continues to target impaired driving and driver behaviour across that region and has a specific focus on rural licence premises and drivers on rural roads," he said.
"Rural roads are a risk factor because they are generally 100km/h zones and there's also the added risk of roadside vegetation.
"That operation is continuing over the coming months - and it's working.
"Police members are on the roads 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week and drivers this weekend will notice the increased police presence."
The road safety advisor said the south-west would attract a large number of visitors to key tourist hot spots, including the Great Ocean Road and The Grampians.
"We are requesting that drivers be prepared, patient, take regular breaks and don't use their mobile phones or electronic devices while driving," Acting Senior Sergeant Merry said.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.