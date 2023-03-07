Car theft spree breaches intensive drug order

A former Warrnambool man whose burglary spree breached an intensive drug order not available in the south-west has been re-sentenced.
Andrew Jennings, 30, was jailed for 18 months in Melbourne Magistrates Court in September last year after pleading guilty to burglary and theft-related offences.
He appealed against the sentence in Melbourne County Court on Tuesday, March 7.
Jennings' lawyer asked the court to consider a non-parole period so that the man, who suffered a traumatic upbringing, could be released back into the community with support systems in place.
The court heard the man suffered chronic methamphetamine psychosis.
A police summary obtained by The Standard shows Jennings went on a burglary spree across Melbourne's north between April 15 and June 1 last year.
He broke into a number of commercial and residential addresses, stealing six cars, including a 2009 Honda Civic Sedan, 2009 Toyota Yaris, Toyota wagon, 2016 Toyota Camry, Great Wall utility and Honda sedan.
He also stole petrol, registration plates, designer sunglasses, an Apple iPad and other miscellaneous items.
Then on June 2 police officers located an outstanding stolen car parked in Coburg North shortly before 1am.
Jennings was seen running into an apartment complex, he was chased down and subsequently arrested.
The court heard the offending occurred less than a month after Jennings was placed on a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Order (DATO).
A DATO is made up of a custodial sentence to be served in the community with treatment and supervision to address substance abuse issues.
The order is administered by a Drug Court, which is only available to offenders in Melbourne, Ballarat and Shepparton.
The south-west legal community has repeatedly called for a Drug Court in the region.
Judge Fran Dalziel said the prospects of Jennings' rehabilitation were not positive.
She said the magistrates court had tried to help, giving the man the opportunity on the drug treatment order.
She said she was unsure there was an order more "intense and rehabilitative-oriented".
Speaking to Jennings, Judge Dalziel said she believed the 18-month sentence imposed by the magistrate was "spot on" given the gravity of his offending.
But she said she would impose a non-parole period which, if granted by the parole board, would ensure he's supported in the community.
Jennings was re-sentenced to 18 months' jail with a non-parole period of 11 months.
With time already served, he could be released back into the community in about May.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
