The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former south-west man re-sentenced after car theft spree

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 8 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Car theft spree breaches intensive drug order

A former Warrnambool man whose burglary spree breached an intensive drug order not available in the south-west has been re-sentenced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.