A growing number of south-west residents are reaching out to Lifeline as the cost of living increases.
Lifeline Geelong and south-west Victoria general manager Jason Doherty said there had been a spike in the number of people struggling to make ends meet.
"I think after coming out of the COVID pandemic, the cost of living is spiralling out of control for a lot of people," Mr Doherty said.
He said there had been an increase in the number of calls and more people seeking advice on how to manage their finances.
"We're seeing a lot more first-time callers," Mr Doherty said.
"We're here for everyone 24/7 - don't think you can't reach out and ask for help."
Mr Doherty said Lifeline was providing a growing number of referrals to financial support services.
The rising cost of living has been linked to reports of "record" calls for help to the mental health support service Lifeline in January.
The service reported last week that calls for help relating to financial stress and homelessness increased by half in the six months between August last year and January inclusive, while Lifeline's face-to-face centres similarly reported a significant spike in calls for help with money and food distribution.
Mr Doherty's comments come after research from Aus Property Professionals revealed 70 per cent of Australians believe the rental crisis and high interest rates are locking everyday Australians, especially first home buyers, out of the housing market for the foreseeable future.
Aus Property Professionals director Lloyd Edge said it was no surprise that hopeful buyers were feeling discouraged right now, given what's been happening with interest rates and inflation.
"I can understand why the dream of owning a home feels like it's slipping out of reach for many Australians," Mr Edge said.
The survey found that 10 per cent of Australians have moved back in with parents to save for a house deposit, while 8 per cent never left home due to the housing crisis.
A further 12 per cent are considering moving in with their parents or family members due to the price of rent becoming too high and unsustainable.
Lifeline has urged anyone who might be feeling overwhelmed, or who knows someone who is, to connect with the free service on 13 11 14 or online via lifeline.org.au.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
