Two Warrnambool fathers are looking forward to flexing their competitive muscles at this weekend's Warrnambool Lawn Open.
Fergus Torpy and Alex Pye are among a field of more than 900 entries for the three-day tournament starting Saturday.
Both will contest division one B grade doubles, with Torpy also in the B grade singles and division one doubles fields and Pye contesting B grade mixed doubles.
Pye, 31, said the relaxed nature of the Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club's annual Labour Day tournament appealed to him.
"The atmosphere is really good, it's a whole weekend event," he said. "It's not really all about tennis, it's a great social event.
"The tennis side of it is fun but after the tennis is just as important. The club really prides itself on both aspects."
Torpy and Pye boast similar backgrounds playing tennis - both starting when they were children at Warrnambool's grasscourts, before returning in their late 20s after almost a decade hiatus. They also volunteer at the club.
Now we have more friends who play, it's competitive but social.- Fergus Torpy
Torpy, who has played the last four Labour Day tournaments, said he had seen first-hand the event grow bigger and better each year.
"It's always a fun weekend," Torpy, 32, said. "A lot of people that probably don't play all the time come back just to play the tournament. Now we have more friends who play, it's competitive but social."
Torpy, a father of two, said he was looking forward to watching the top grade tennis when he steps off the court.
"Last year the calibre of tennis.... it's impressive tennis," he said.
Pye, a past Dennington premiership player, praised the volunteers who put on the event year-in-year-out.
He hoped to see his own son - Jack, 18 months - follow in his footsteps and pick up a racquet when he was older.
"As Jack gets older I hope he starts playing down here," he said.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.