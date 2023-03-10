Port Fairy's Poppy Myers is planning to bring intensity on the basketball court in her first year on Warrnambool Mermaids' Big V roster.
Myers, 15, is part of the next generation coming through the 15-player Mermaids' squad, while the likes of Hannah O'Keefe and Shelby O'Sullivan, both 14, make up a five-player development group.
Myers, who has trained with the program in the past, said she'd love to make her debut for the reigning division one champions if given the green-light this season.
"There are so many good players... I'm just stoked to be in it," Myers said.
The Emmanuel College student said she intended to bring all facets of her game to the floor for the Mermaids and coach Lee Primmer.
"Just intensity, hopefully get a few shots up, and bring the team into it," Myers said.
Myers' experience representing Vic Country at last year's Basketball Australia under 16 championships has also helped evolve her offensive and defensive game.
"Just technical things like that," she said. "And I think I've been able to bring some new things back here to put in my game."
Myers is relishing the opportunity to train and play alongside the likes of Louise Brown, Amy Wormald and Molly McKinnon, as well as several older teenagers.
"There is always someone to look up to," she said.
Meanwhile, O'Keefe and O'Sullivan are excited at the prospect of training alongside the best players in Warrnambool.
"It definitely pushes you, as they're older and there are stronger bodies," O'Sullivan, 14, said. "You definitely take away a lot more effort."
O'Sullivan took her game up a level last year, making her Country Basketball League debut with Warrnambool in November. She said it was a great experience, which featured 10 points in a win against Surfcoast Chargers.
"It's definitely a different type of game compared to the junior competition," she said. "It was exciting."
O'Keefe, whose mother Katie was the finals MVP in last year's Big V championship, is thrilled to see her training paying off.
"She's taught me a lot," O'Keefe said of her mum, who won't line up this season. "She's probably half the reason I'm here. Everything we've been working towards over the last few years... has led up to this."
O'Keefe, also 14, said trainings under Primmer were pushing her both physically and skill-wise.
