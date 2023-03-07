Man charged with threatening to kill police officer and young daughter

A Warrnambool man accused of threatening to kill an off-duty police officer and his young daughter has been remanded in custody.
Brendan Parsons, 42, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 7, where he made a self-represented bail application.
Police allege an off-duty officer was putting his bins out with his three-year-old daughter on Monday when he was recognised by the accused man.
Mr Parsons allegedly blamed the officer for having him locked up and launched into a tirade of abuse and threats.
He is accused of threatening to fight and kill the off-duty officer and his young daughter.
Police allege the man held his hand behind his back, indicating he may have had a weapon.
The complainant told his daughter to run inside as Mr Parsons continued to advance on him.
Police allege the accused man eventually backed off.
On-duty police members attended the area and when trying to arrest Mr Parsons, he allegedly kicked and spat at them.
He was subsequently arrested and charged with making threats to kill, making threats to inflict serious injury, intimidation of a law enforcement officer, two counts of unlawful assault and two counts of assaulting police.
The charge of intimidating a law enforcement officer carries a maximum penalty of 10 years.
The man was deemed an unacceptable risk of offending and refused bail.
He was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on March 30.
Police told The Standard the man was unfit to be interviewed as he was under the influence of drugs.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Long-time senior journalist
