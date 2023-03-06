The Standard
Pet of the week: Talkative, friendly Kyoki needs a home

Updated March 7 2023 - 10:35am, first published 10:30am
Three-year-old domestic short hair Kyoki loves to tell people about his day and follow them around. He'd love nothing more than to join your family.

Three-year-old Kyoki needs a family.

