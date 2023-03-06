Three-year-old Kyoki needs a family.
He's a happy, talkative and outgoing boy whose favourite activities include spending lots of time cuddling with people and having lengthy conversations.
The domestic short hair will need to live indoors and be the only cat as he has feline immunodeficiency virus, but he doesn't let anything else stop him.
He's a social boy and will fit a home with children nearing the end of their primary school education and onwards.
Kyoki loves to follow people around, tell them about his day, and keep an eye on what's going on.
If you're looking for an affectionate, chatty friend, look no further.
Source BR100934.
M/chip 956000014999291.
