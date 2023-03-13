The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Boo Seeka to perform at Warrnambool's Highline in March

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 14 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boo Seeka to return to south-west stage

Electropop singer-songwriter Boo Seeka will return to Warrnambool for the first time in nearly four years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.