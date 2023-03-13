Boo Seeka to return to south-west stage

Electropop singer-songwriter Boo Seeka will return to Warrnambool for the first time in nearly four years.
Ben Gumbleton, who goes by the stage name Boo Seeka, is returning to Warrnambool as part of his biggest regional tour to date.
Boo Seeka will perform at Warrnambool's Highline on March 18.
"Pre-COVID we used to come down here a lot but it's been probably three-and-a-half to four years so we're looking forward to being back," Gumbleton said.
The tour comes off the back of the release of Boo Seeka's highly anticipated second album 'Between the Head and the Heart'.
Gumbleton has been touring with Jay Bainbridge, who co-wrote some of the songs on the new album, since January.
"It's been one big road trip and it's been so good for so many reasons," he said.
"We just love touring so much."
Gumbleton said it was the first time Boo Seeka had done a regional-only tour.
He said he loved performing to regional crowds.
"Capital city crowds can see 10-20 touring bands every week so regional (crowds) are just so stoked when a touring band is in their area," Gumbleton said.
"In capital cities, crowds usually won't come until 10 minutes before the headline but in regional, they're there waiting for the doors right at eight and they're there until the very end. I love them."
When he's not performing, Gumbleton said he loved finding the little nooks and crannies of each town.
"Whether it's a bakery in the middle of nowhere, just stopping and chatting to a local baker. It's all those little things you don't get to do when you do capital city runs."
Gumbleton said Warrnambool crowds could expect to hear a mix of old and new tracks.
"It's been incredible to see crowds singing the new songs just as loud as they sing the old ones," he said.
'Between the Head and the Heart' was released in mid-2022.
"We actually had another record completely written and ready to record," Gumbleton said.
"Then some pretty intense things happened in my personal life and basically all the songs I'd written weren't speaking to me so I decided to scrap that whole record and start again.
"There was a lot of build up inside of me, I was very confused and the best way to sum that up was with the title 'Between the Head and the Heart'."
