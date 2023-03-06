Cobden's Debbie Rix was a class above in Warrnambool Golf Club women's A grade championships, winning her third title in as many years on Sunday.
The decorated golfer shot 235 across the three-rounds of competition, finishing 28-shots clear of runner-up Diana Robinson (263).
"It's an honour to get my third title," Rix told The Standard.
"The course was set up beautifully in championship conditions.
"It was amazing really.
"It was lovely to go out and play the three rounds and get there eventually."
Rix, a consummate professional, wasn't too thrilled with her performances on the front nine but found positives.
"Three rounds I played the back-nine well and the three rounds I struggled on the front-nine," she said.
"I would have liked to have put two nines together and had a better score but look I got there in the end and I was pleased that I could actually play the back-nine each of the three rounds and actually pull my game back in and have a reasonable score."
The champion golfer, who is a multiple-winner of Cobden's club championship, said she prefers to focus on her own game rather than how the rest of the field is going.
"I was just wanting to play a reasonable round each time, more to be more satisfied with my game than what I actually won by," she said.
Rix is now preparing for the Golf Victoria Women's Autumn Tournament - a two-day event held at Port Fairy (day one) and Warrnambool (day two) on April 3 and 4.
Meanwhile, Kathy Jenkins took out the B grade women's championship with 282 off the stick, ahead of Trish Sullivan (293) who finished second on a count-back.
Jennifer McMahon shot 322 to clinch the C grade trophy, eight-shots ahead of second placed Bernie Bouwman (330).
