Hard work and determination has paid off for Paul Walker, who claimed Warrnambool Golf Club's A grade men's championship on Saturday.
The former Russells Creek cricketer shot 10-over par (298) across the four days of competition, finishing three shots in front of Dan Oakley (301) in second on count-back.
Walker, who has been golfing since he was four-and-a-half, was starting to worry he would never lift the trophy after just falling short in recent years.
He said the win was special to him and was the result of substantial dedication to improving his game since retiring from cricket in 2019.
"When I gave cricket away my sole objective was to try and win a club championship," he said.
"The last couple of years have been really close and then after I started on Saturday last week I didn't think I was a chance this year but a bit more work during last week and a couple of good rounds over the weekend, I got the result in the end. It was great."
After the first two rounds the previous week, Walker sat in 10th spot at 11-over par (155), seven shots behind leader Caleb Perry.
The newly-crowned champion said he tried to focus on his golf rather than think too much about his score towards the end of the competition.
"I didn't know the score and I didn't want to know," he said.
"I just thought if I did my thing and played my game, what would happen would happen.
"I did ask walking down 18 after I hit a pretty good tee shot, to see where I was sitting and they said you were two up. I put a good swing on the last iron shot into the 18 and hit it onto the green and then two-putted."
Walker wasn't the only member of his family to have success on Sunday, with teenage son Lachlan taking out the under 18 men's 54-hole scratch trophy after shooting a 12-over par 228.
The men's winner was delighted for his son and said Lachlan was "pushing me to do better".
Walker's attention now turns to the Western District division one pennant season which gets under way later this month.
"Pennant starts in a couple of week's time, hopefully we can get back in the winner's circle as a club," he said.
"Last year we lost the final so this year we'd like to get back into it and win again."
Other men's champions on Sunday were Lachlan Peters (B grade), Rhys Boyle (C grade), Nicholas Blignaut (D grade) and Phillip Prider (seniors).
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
