A Colac Golf Club pro shop assistant has been convicted and placed on a good behaviour bond after pleading guilty to theft.
Janelle Gamble, 53, appeared in the Colac Magistrates Court on Monday and admitted the crime.
She was convicted and placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond with the condition she pay $400 to the court fund.
Gamble also paid back $350 to the golf club after being captured on security camera footage offending.
Detective Senior Constable Mick Palmer, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said Gamble was previously employed at the golf club for seven years.
He said significant financial discrepancies led to an investigation which resulted in Gamble being charged.
She was charged in May last year after checks of security camera footage confirmed the offending.
Detective Senior Constable Palmer said it was alleged Gamble was serving customers in the pro shop and taking cash during tournaments.
"It's now a cashless venue which helps keep a track of all transactions and removes the opportunity for cash to be removed," he said.
The investigator urged community organisations, which were usually run by volunteers, to report thefts to police.
"These sorts of offences committed by just one person can have massive impacts on small community and sporting clubs," he said.
"Anyone with information about thefts is requested to contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," the newly crowned Colac Golf Club D grade champion said.
