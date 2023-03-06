A Warrnambool sporting club has been left without a home.
Warrnambool Storm - the city's 3x3 basketball team - moved into the former Sam's Warehouse two months ago.
Club directors Yvette Williams and Matt Hollard said the news that the new venue may no longer be the Storm's new home had come as a shock.
"We had great plans for that place," Ms Williams said.
An event scheduled for Sunday had to be cancelled and club memberships have been paused.
Mr Hollard said the two were bitterly disappointed for club members and the wider community, which had been very supportive of the move.
"It's a tough situation," he said. "We are very disappointed."
Mr Hollard said the directors were limited in what they could say about the situation that had led to the shock news the club may not be able to operate out of the former Sam's Warehouse.
However, he said they were doing everything they could to find a short-term and long-term home for the club.
A post on the Warrnambool Storm Facebook page alerts members to the news.
It states the directors are unable to share the exact details of the situation that has led to the club having to exit the facility.
"The good news is that we are not giving up," the post states. "We will find a new home and come back even better than before.
"We are certain we will find our forever home and go back to offering our facility 24/7 for you to enjoy along with some very exciting developments and announcements to come in the 3x3 space for Warrnambool Storm."
It was revealed earlier this year the club would move from the city's old fire station to the former Sam's Warehouse.
Ms Williams said at the time 3x3 basketball was fast becoming one of the most popular sports in Australia.
"This brand new state-of-the-art facility will help meet that demand and ensure basketballers in the Warrnambool region have access to the facilities that they deserve," she said.
Warrnambool Storm head of coaching and development Mike McGorm said ahead of the move earlier this year he was thrilled to see the growth of 3x3 basketball in the region.
"This is a first for regional Australia and to see our vision come to life is so exciting," he said.
He said the club had outgrown its previous facility.
"It is now time for us to grow and offer our members and the wider community a world class facility where we can cater for everyone."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
