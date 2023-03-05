Another three drink drivers detected by police

Three drink drivers were picked up by south-west police at the weekend, two after being involved in serious single-vehicle collisions.
Early Saturday a 35-year-old Geelong man rolled his LandCruiser on a back road heading from the Cavendish hotel back towards Hamilton.
A 23-year-old Simpson man was caught by police doing donuts in the main street of his home town. He fled at high speed after police activated their emergency lights.
The driver was lucky to survive a single-vehicle collision after failing to negotiate a bend on Williams Road.
He narrowly missed a large tree, which a police officer predicted would have led to the man's death, if he hit it.
On Sunday night Warrnambool police picked up a drink driver in the city.
There have already been five fatal collisions on south-west roads this year - near Tower Hill, Mortlake, Coleraine, Hamilton and Timboon.
Hamilton police Sergeant Rex Habel said the LandCruiser driver said he took evasive action to avoid a kangaroo before rolling his vehicle.
He tested positive to drink driving with a low level reading, between .05 and .07, resulting in a three-month licence suspension.
The man was not injured but his LandCruiser is expected to be written off.
"If you drink and drive you can expect to be detected by police," Sergeant Habel said.
"If you are over the limit you will lose your licence and you not only are risking your life, but also the chance of having your vehicle impounded, attracting towing and storage fees of more than $1200."
Cobden police Senior Constable Rachel Wass said the drunk 23-year-old Simpson man was lucky to be alive.
Police officers saw the driver hoon driving at 12.45am Saturday morning, in the main street of Simpson - the Cobden-Lavers Hill Road.
She said the Holden Commodore station wagon driver fled at high speed when police activated their emergency lights and siren.
The driver was located in his vehicle after crashing through a sweeping bend on Williams Road a short time later.
"He's lost control and crashed into small trees and scrub," Senior Constable Wass said.
"There are measurements being taken at the scene to determine his speed."
The police officer said the man tested positive to alcohol, recording an alcohol reading of .127.
"It was highly irresponsible behaviour. He could have been killed," she said.
"He's very, very, very lucky to be alive. He's skimmed bark off a large mature tree. If he hit that tree head on after losing control he would be dead.
"Young drivers may think hoon driving is harmless - that's just wrong.
"It's dangerous and stupid and can have tragic outcomes. It can only lead to trouble," she said.
