Severe weather warning issued for parts of the south-west

UPDATED, 1.30pm:
A severe weather warning has just been issued for parts of the south-west on Tuesday.
Damaging wind gusts are expected to develop through parts of Victoria and the weather warning was issued at 12.15pm Monday.
The bureau says north-westerly winds will strengthen over the north-east of the state early on Tuesday morning as a cold front brushes southern Victoria.
Winds will strengthen further and shift to the west ahead of a second, stronger cold front that will move over Victoria late on Tuesday.
Strong winds averaging 50 to 60 km/h with damaging wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are possible over higher ground in northeastern parts of Victoria from early on Tuesday morning, before also developing on higher terrain in the Grampians on Tuesday afternoon.
Strong winds averaging 50 to 60 km/h with damaging wind gusts to around 90 km/h are expected to develop along the Bass Coast, Wilsons Prom and coastal parts of the south-west district from Tuesday afternoon as the next cold front approaches.
Exposed coastal areas may experience sustained gales averaging 60 to 70 km/h.
Areas further inland in the south-west and Central districts, including the Colac area, may experience gusts to around 90 km/h on Tuesday evening with gusty showers on the cold front.
Conditions are expected to ease from the west during the early hours of Wednesday morning as the cold front moves to the east.
Locations which may be affected include Warrnambool, Colac, Wonthaggi, Tidal River, Falls Creek and Omeo.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Earlier: Warrnambool has had 7.4mm of rain since 9am Sunday up until 7am Monday morning.
The wet and mild weather is expected to continue this week through until Thursday with showers tipped every day.
On Monday it will be partly cloudy, with a strong marine wind warning in place, which will be upgraded to a gale warning on Tuesday.
It will be partly cloudy today with a medium chance of showers, most likely later tonight.
There's also the chance of a thunderstorm later tonight with winds west to north-westerly 20 to 30 km/h.
Warrnambool is expecting a top of 22 degrees. At 7am it was 12.7 degrees and felt like 8.9.
Daytime maximum temperatures across the south-west will be in the low 20s.
A westerly air stream is extending across the state in the wake of a cold front that is crossing eastern districts this morning.
Further cold fronts will cross Victoria Monday evening into Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, bringing cooler south-westerly winds.
A high over the Bight will extend a ridge over the State on Thursday.
For the week ahead, Tuesday is expected to be up to 19 degrees with a 50 per cent chance of at least 6mm of rain, Wednesday 17 with showers increasing (50 per cent chance of 4mm), Thursday 19 with just a 25 per cent chance of 2mm, Friday 21 with little chance of rain, Saturday 21 and little chance of rain and Sunday a partly cloudy 23 degrees.
