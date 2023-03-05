The Standard

Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell likely to accept Wagon Wheel in group two Adelaide Cup

By Tim Auld
Updated March 6 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 10:15am
Wagon Wheel, pictured after its maiden Australian win at Moonee Valley last month, may run in the Adelaide Cup. Picture by Racing Photos

WARRNAMBOOL trained Wagon Wheel looks likely to run in the $300,000 group two Adelaide Cup at Morphettville on March 13 after finishing an unlucky second in Sunday's Summer Stayers Final at Moonee Valley.

