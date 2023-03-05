WARRNAMBOOL trained Wagon Wheel looks likely to run in the $300,000 group two Adelaide Cup at Morphettville on March 13 after finishing an unlucky second in Sunday's Summer Stayers Final at Moonee Valley.
Wagon Wheel ran a gallant second in Sunday's 2500-metre contest but Mr French hung on to defeat the lightly raced four-year-old.
Trainer Aaron Purcell said he was delighted with Wagon Wheel's run and top jockey Jamie Kah's report post-race to connections.
"Jamie said we were in a great spot until the 500-metre mark but when she tried to get out she was forced back in on a couple of occasions," Purcell said. "Jamie added Wagon Wheel is running on raw ability.
"We'll just keep a close eye on Wagon Wheel for a day or two to see he's pulled up alright from Sunday's run and if he has I think we'll accept with him for the Adelaide Cup. I don't think the Valley is the ideal track for him.
"He's a big strider who needs a big track to produce his best."
The New Zealand-bred galloper has won one of his four Australian starts.
VETERAN trainer Eric Musgrove believes 2023 will be a bumper season for jumps racing.
Musgrove, who took jumpers to trials at Warrnambool on Friday and Cranbourne on February 24, will produce more at the latter's trials this Friday.
"I've never seen so many jumps horses in work," Musgrove said. "We had 13 trials at Cranbourne on February 24 - that compares with six trials at the same time last year.
"It looks like being a huge season for the sport and another highlight is there are plenty of highly credentialed flat horses being set for jumps races this season.
"It's onwards and upwards to the first jumps races at Terang on March 17."
Terang host a maiden hurdle, restricted hurdle and restricted steeplechase at the opening meeting on March 17.
HEAVY-WEIGHT jockey Campbell Rawiller is working to have his jumps licence within weeks.
Rawiller - son of top flat jockey Nash and grandson of former legendary jumps jockey Keith - rode in the trials at Warrnambool last Friday.
"I've ridden in three trials and got to ride in 10 before the stewards tick my application off to ride in jumps races," Rawiller, 21 said. "I'm still getting rides on the flat but they are restricted because my weight is 59kgs.
Rawiller said he couldn't wait to start riding in jumps races.
"It's a path I knew I would go down one day as my weight increased," he said. "I did a lot of show-jumping as a youngster while we were living in Hong Kong. I just love riding horses over the jumps."
Rawiller has ridden 160 flat winners during his career.
IRISH-bred galloper Nelson caught the attention of track watchers after a hurdle trial at Warrnambool on Friday.
Nelson, who is now under the care of Ballarat trainer Declan Maher, scored an impressive trial victory with French-born jumps jockey Selim Agbal in the saddle.
After the trial, Maher said the eight-year-old had a lot of upside for jumps racing.
"Selim was really happy with how Nelson performed," he said. "We may give Nelson a run on the flat in the Stony Creek Cup on March 12.
"He's lightly raced but has strong international flat form. I'm quietly confident he'll measure up to a nice jumps race this season.
Maher said he would set Nelson for the Galleywood Hurdle on the Wednesday of the May Racing Carnival.
From his 15 starts Nelson has won three overseas flat races but failed to trouble the scorer in three flat races in Australia.
TOP Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith will lose a key workers in his training operation later this month.
Caitlin MacLarn, 25, is heading to Newmarket in England to gain more experience in racing.
"Going to England was something I've wanted to do for a fair while," MacLarn said. "I think it'll be a great experience working in the racing industry over there.
MacLarn will leave at the end of March.
"I'm sad to be going because I've really enjoyed my time working with Lindsey and his staff but it's time I made the move," she said.
Smith said MacLarn had been a valuable member of his team since he moved to Warrnambool and will be missed. The astute trainer added he could understand why she was making the move overseas.
ILLOWA-bred galloper Just Folk should make his racecourse return in the $200,000 group three Shaftesbury Avenue at Flemington on Saturday.
Just Folk, who won the group two Ajax Stakes at Rosehill last year, has had three trials in the lead-up to Saturday's contest.
Trainer Josh Julius said he's happy with Just Folk's fitness and condition since the trials.
"I'm quite happy with his preparation leading into this campaign," Julius said. "We gave Just Folk a quiet trial at Bendigo and then went to Ararat and Terang.
"His Terang trial was very good as he was against some handy horses.
"The Shaftesbury Avenue looks the ideal race for him to resume. Harry Coffey will ride him on Saturday and has ridden him in the trials.
"We've got various options open to him in the autumn in Melbourne or Sydney but for now we'll just take it one step at a time and see how he performs first-up."
From his 27 starts Just Folk has won more than $730,000 in stakemoney.
POPULAR trainer Adam Chambers may run his speedy mare Lady Solly in the final of the 955-metre challenge at Moonee Valley in three weeks time following her victory at the track in a race over that same distance on Sunday.
"We'll come back for the challenge final with Lady Solly," Chambers said. "Lady Solly has a great record at the Valley winning five races. She's just such an honest mare. She's been the pin up horse for our stable."
Sunday's victory saw Lady Solly's prizemoney jump to over $345,000.
JOCKEY Dean Holland will spend eight meetings on the sidelines after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge at Moonee Valley on Sunday.
The charge related to an incident near the 100-metre mark where stewards found he permitted Duchess of Dorset to shift out.
His time on the sidelines begins at midnight on March 13 and ends midnight March 19.
Stewards took into account his guilty plea and good riding record before handing down the penalty.
