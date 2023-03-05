Bookar has made a statement on the eve of finals, courtesy of a batting masterclass in its comprehensive win over Terang on Saturday.
The Pelicans amassed a mammoth 8-314 off their 50 overs before dismissing Terang for just 100 in the final South West cricket round of the season.
The win sees Bookaar finish the regular season in third and it now faces second-placed Pomborneit in a semi-final on Saturday.
Pelicans coach Tim Fitzgerald was thrilled by his side's showing and said it would go into the finals with confidence.
"We rolled Heytesbury two-weeks ago and they hadn't lost a game. We made 250 and then we made 300 again today," he told The Standard.
"So we're winning the toss and batting and posting some good scores, so if we keep that up we're going to be hard to beat."
It was a true team batting performance from the Pelicans with nine of their 10 players that batted, reaching double figures.
Five players exceeded 30 runs, with Simon Baker (82) the only batter to reach a half-century.
"We have a motto at Bookaar, we try not to lose two wickets in a row. If we lose one we want a partnership to build and at times we don't do that but when we do we post those scores, 250-plus," Fitzgerald said.
"We bat pretty deep and we did that today."
Louis Darcy shone with the ball for the Pelicans, snaring 3-25 while Liam Geary was Terang's best bowler with 2-43.
Fitzgerald believed the finals, which are played on turf, would be a "whole different game" compared to the regular season.
"Bookaar and Pomborneit we don't play on turf, or Heytesbury and now we're on turf," he said.
"Turf's a different game, you can't play the shots you probably do on hard wickets at times but it's the same for everyone.
"This year I reckon anyone can (win) on their day. You've got to play the conditions as they are that day and hopefully you do well."
In the other semi-final minor premiers Heytesbury Rebels face fourth-placed Cobden for a spot in the decider.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
