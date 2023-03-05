The Standard
Police catch drunk young man hoon driving in rural township

By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 5 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:06pm
Drunk driver narrowly misses huge tree after crashing while evading police

A drunk 23-year-old Simpson driver is lucky to be alive after being caught doing donuts, evading police and then narrowly avoiding a large mature tree during a single-vehicle collision.

