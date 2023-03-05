Drunk driver narrowly misses huge tree after crashing while evading police

A drunk 23-year-old Simpson driver is lucky to be alive after being caught doing donuts, evading police and then narrowly avoiding a large mature tree during a single-vehicle collision.
Cobden police Senior Constable Rachel Wass said officers saw the driver hoon driving at 12.45am Saturday morning, in the main street of Simpson - the Cobden-Lavers Hill Road.
She said the Holden Commodore station wagon driver fled at high speed after police activated their emergency lights and siren.
The driver was located in his vehicle after crashing through a sweeping bend on Williams Road a short time later.
"He's lost control and crashed into small trees and scrub," Senior Constable Wass said.
"We believe he was driving at high speed, well in excess of 100km/h at the time of the collision.
"There are measurements being taken at the scene to determine his speed."
The police officer said the man tested positive to alcohol, recording an alcohol reading of .127.
"It was highly irresponsible behaviour. He could have been killed," she said.
"He's very, very, very lucky to be alive. He's skimmed bark off a large mature tree.
"If he hit that tree head on after losing control he would be dead.
"Young drivers may think hoon driving is harmless - that's just wrong. It's dangerous and stupid and can have tragic outcomes.
"It can only lead to trouble," she said.
There have already been five fatal collisions on south-west roads this year - near Tower Hill, Mortlake, Coleraine, Hamilton and Timboon.
Anyone witnessing hoon driving is requested to contact the nearest police station or provide information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
