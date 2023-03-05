The Standard
The ammunition was found by Portland detectives during a search on Thursday

By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 5 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:08pm
Thousands of rounds of ammunition have been seized by Portland police detectives. This is a file image.

An elderly Portland district man recently fined in court more than $10,000 for firearm offences has now been found with more than 8500 rounds of ammunition.

