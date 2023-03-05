The Standard

Bookaar defeat Cobden in South West Cricket's under 16 grand final

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated March 5 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bookaar celebrates after being crowned the 2022/23 South West Cricket under 16 premiers. Picture by Meg Saultry

A game-changing batting partnership and contributors across the board saw Bookaar clinch South West Cricket's under 16 premiership on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.