A game-changing batting partnership and contributors across the board saw Bookaar clinch South West Cricket's under 16 premiership on Sunday.
Bookaar defeated Cobden in a tense clash at Camperdown's S.A Wright Oval, chasing down 127 with three overs remaining. Pelicans coach Dion Podger said it was a "super team effort" from his group to bring the cup back to the club.
"It's a very even team, everyone virtually plays senior cricket and (there is) five A grade cricketers in the team," Podger said. "That was probably the secret, we didn't rely on any one person."
A 95-run partnership from Hamish Sinnott (44) and captain and player-of-the match Wilba Cheeseman (41) took care of the majority of the Pelicans' chase before the clash heated up after both players' wickets fell in consecutive balls.
"It was a shame both boys didn't get to go on to their 50s because it would have been fitting," Podger said.
Podger admitted while the game did get tight - with Albie Cheeseman run out soon after - he held belief in the experience of his line-up. Daniel Fowler (an unbeaten 18 from 19) freed the game up at the end for Bookaar, scoring three boundaries to reel in the final runs.
"We knew we had the players in the shed, right down to the 11th man, we would have been able to chase," Podger said.
Earlier the Pelicans executed their bowling attack, limiting the Knights to 4-126 from 35 overs. Ned Molan was their most damaging bowler, taking three of four wickets for a lowly 11 runs.
"We wanted to bowl tight and our plan the whole day was to restrict those guys," Podger said. "We were very confident we would run down 126 - we wouldn't have had any fears if we had to run down 150 - so we were happy at the innings break."
Twins Campbell and Parker Walsh (25 and 40) set the tone for Cobden early with a 50-run partnership, while Jonty Robertson (20 from 18) pushed the Knights past 120.
Interestingly, the two teams fielded five sets of siblings, with the Podger's (Taj and Sonny), Cheeseman's (Wilba, Albie and Jimmy) and Fowler's (Daniel and Zavier) for Bookaar, while Cobden had two sets of Walsh siblings (Campbell, Parker and Jessica, as well as Eddie and Lenny).
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
