Warrnambool landlords appear to be reacting to rising interest rates by increase the cost of rent.
The average cost to rent a house has increased by 6 per cent in the past month to $509.41, according to SQM Research data.
The cost has increased by 3.2 per cent in 12 months, while asking rent on two-bedroom units has increased by 4.8 per cent in the same period.
The vacancy rate for the city in February was 0.4 per cent.
Everybody's Home spokesperson Maiy Azize said many renters were struggling to keep up with rising costs.
She said more people renting were being priced out of having their basic need for a home.
"Many are being forced to skip meals, avoid going to the doctor, and get into debt spirals just to pay the rent," Ms Azize said.
"There's only so much people can afford to pay in rent.
"Right now, there's no end to the housing crisis in sight. Politicians can't keep leaving it to chance, hoping we've reached a tipping point."
Ms Azize said the sad reality was rents would keep climbing without government action.
"With interest rates set to rise again this week, renters could be faced with another increase and unlike landlords, they don't get tax handouts to help them stay afloat."
Brophy Family and Youth Services housing support and linkages programs manager Leah McDonald told The Standard last month there were a number of people struggling to cover the rising cost of rent.
"We are seeing people on a low income completely priced out of the rental market," Ms McDonald said.
"Those fortunate enough to obtain a rental are finding it difficult to cover the cost of bond and rent in advance by themselves.
"We are also seeing high incidences of couch surfing and severe overcrowding in homes as family and friends try their best to support those who are seeking shelter."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
