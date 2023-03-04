South-west men are being challenged to call out inappropriate sexualised behaviour after women were groped in a Warrnambool bar.
Police Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Asenjo, who oversees the Warrnambool-based sex offences and child abuse investigation team, is requesting witnesses and potentially more victims to come forward after a man in his 60s was charged with groping women at the Warrnambool Laneway Bar last month.
He said it was alleged incidents happened at the bar on the evening of February 24.
"It's alleged that a 61-year-old Ballarat man has behaved inappropriately and unlawfully towards female patrons at the venue between 9pm and 11pm that Friday night," he said.
"We are requesting any witnesses or other victims who were touched or assaulted to come forward and provide information to police.
"This matter was reported to police, almost immediately."
The detective said it was alleged the criminal behaviour was committed on the dance floor, the man was subsequently arrested, interviewed and charged with two counts of sexual assault.
The man was bailed to appear at the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on April 3.
"It's very concerning behaviour," Detective Senior Sergeant Asenjo said.
"The real challenge is whether men will call out this sort of behaviour, step in and provide information to police.
"This was completely unacceptable behaviour. We would like to think our community has changed and this sort of behaviour will no longer be tolerated - by anyone."
A northern Victorian man is also soon expected to front Warrnambool court after slapping a woman on the buttocks at a licensed venue during the May Racing Carnival last year.
That incident was clearly and vividly captured on security camera footage.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.