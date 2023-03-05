Nestles captain Jacob Hetherington says he "couldn't be happier" after the Factory locked in second spot with a hard-fought win over Merrivale in the final round of the Warrnambool and District cricket season.
Batting second at Reid Oval on Saturday, Nestles were set an imposing 182 for victory which it was able to surpass with 15 balls and four wickets to spare.
Hetherington, who posted a crucial 50 batting at six, said the entire club was delighted by the result which saw it qualify for finals for the first time since 2011-12.
"We had a lot of past players up here today and I think there's just smiles all round, just happy the div one's back in finals," he said. "Just as a club I think all grades finished in the top-two which is fantastic, so it's a very good vibe at the moment the club."
Aside from Hetherington, Sanjaya Chathuranga (41 not out), Will Hinkley (36) and Geoff Williams (22) all made vital contributions for the Factory after Justin Lynch (55) and Josh Stapleton (64) batted beautifully for the Tigers.
Robert Saker's bowling figures of 2-37 were the best of the home side while Marcus Bunney (3-16) shone with the ball for the visitors.
The Factory have now earned an extra weekend off before their semi-final.
"We've got a few sore bodies at the moment so I think a bit of a week just to have a bit of rest, a bit of training and socialising as well heading into the semi-final will be really good for us," he said.
