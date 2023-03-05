The Standard

Warrnambool-trained Tuvalu puts in disappointing Blamey Stakes run ahead of All-Star Mile

By Tim Auld
March 5 2023 - 12:00pm
Lindsey Smith faces a race against time with stable star Tuvalu.

Top Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith faces a battle against time to have his stable star Tuvalu ready for a start in the $5 million All-Star Mile on March 18 after the five-year-old put in a disappointing run in Saturday's Blamey Stakes at Flemington.

