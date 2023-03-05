Top Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith faces a battle against time to have his stable star Tuvalu ready for a start in the $5 million All-Star Mile on March 18 after the five-year-old put in a disappointing run in Saturday's Blamey Stakes at Flemington.
Tuvalu, with Jarrod Fry in the saddle, was well-backed to win the $300,000 Blamey Stakes but ran ninth, to finish nearly five lengths behind the winner Nonconformist over 1600 metres.
Fry told stewards post-race he couldn't offer an explanation for the poor effort. A post-race veterinary examination revealed Tuvalu to be lame in the right foreleg.
A veterinary clearance is required prior to Tuvalu running again.
Meanwhile, former Warrnambool trainer Mitch Freedman finished only centimetres away from winning his first group one race at Flemington on Saturday.
Attrition, trained by Freedman, was beaten by a long head by New Zealand-bred filly Legarto in the $1 million group one Australian Stakes.
Top jockey Jamie Kah had the ride on Attrition in the 1600-metre contest.
Freedman was excited with the run by his lightly-raced colt.
"It was a top run," Freedman said. "I thought for a fleeting moment we might win but Legarto was just too strong on the line.
"We've got various options open to us in the future for Attrition.
"I'm thinking we may go to the paddock for a good break before setting him for some nice races in the spring but on the other hand we may get a wildcard entry for the $5 million All-Star Mile.
"We'll just let the dust settle for a day or two before finalising plans."
Kah said Attrition went super and was a bit stiff not to win.
Attrition took his record to two wins and three minor placings from six starts with his second placing in the three-year-old classic.
