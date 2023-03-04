West Warrnambool coach Tyler Fowler is thrilled to see his side return to the finals after surviving a scare against the Northern Raiders in the final round of the Warrnambool and District cricket season.
Set just 80 for the win the Panthers needed to triumph to guarantee their first finals campaign since the 2019-20 season.
After being 2-33, they managed to scrape to victory seven-wickets down and sew up fifth spot.
Fowler, who was in the middle when the winning runs were struck, was relieved to take the points.
"We definitely made that harder than it had to be but we executed our plans with the ball really well, bowled really well and fielded pretty well as well, so I'm pretty happy with that effort," he said.
At 3-51, the Panthers lost four quick wickets to be 7-64 and in danger of an unlikely defeat.
With the Raiders' bowlers firing, Fowler (six not out) joined Tom Noonan (11 not out) at the crease to guide their side home inside 33 overs.
Fowler, Nicholas Cowan, Joe Nyikos and Brock Gannon all snared two wickets apiece for the Panthers while Christo Rook starred for the Raiders with bat and ball, scoring 18 and claiming 4-18.
The Panthers mentor said the low total may have impacted his side's approach to the chase.
"Sometimes you get off to half a decent start and you think you've got more time than you do and you shut up shop a little bit," he said.
"Which is what we did, we probably just went back into our shell a bit instead of backing ourselves and playing with a bit more freedom.
"You lose a couple of wickets even though you're chasing a low total, it tends to put that more perceived pressure on you I guess."
Fowler said his side would look to cast aside its batting performance against the Raiders ahead of finals and "start again".
He admitted it was pretty exciting for the club to be playing finals again after close calls in recent seasons.
"We've missed very narrowly the last three years by less than a game or two games," he said.
"I think we dropped one or two this year where we thought it could potentially cost us but it came down to the last game and it was a really good win by the boys."
Meanwhile, Raiders skipper Johno Benallack praised his side for its inaugural division one campaign which came to an end with the loss.
The side placed seventh, just one win away from finishing in the top-six and playing finals.
"It was a really good year, first year in division one," he said.
"To finish seventh it's a pretty good effort to be one game from playing finals. (It's a) really good effort from the boys.
"Obviously knew today we were probably 20 short but to fight it right out and be only three wickets away was a pretty good effort. A tough wicket to bat on but it was a good hard-fought game."
Russells Creek (first), Nestles (second), Allansford-Panmure (third), Dennington (fourth) and Mortlake (sixth) are the other sides to qualify for finals action.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
