City Memorial lawn bowler Matthew Fleming is expecting this year's division one grand final against a cross-town rival to be a hard-fought battle.
Fleming's City Red produced a dominant victory - 75-34 - in its preliminary final against Mortlake on Saturday.
It puts the reigning premier face-to-face against Warrnambool Gold in the grand final, after the latter defeated City Red by three shots in the second semi-final a fortnight ago.
"It was a close game last time we faced them, so the battle will be on there," Fleming, 47, said.
The long-time bowler expects the March 11 decider to be tight after their semi final "could have gone either way" on the final end.
"It's going to be an interesting game," he said.
Fleming, who plays second on Vince Moloney's rink, said his team, who went undefeated in the regular season, felt no loss of confidence after its first loss of the season against Warrnambool.
With an extra week of practice behind them - the original preliminary final date was washed out last week - Fleming believed the key to victory against Mortlake was his team's early jump on the opposition.
"One rink was behind early but they pegged that little deficit back quite early and got back in front," Fleming said. "That was the difference at the end of the day.
"Mortlake are great competitors and great club people, it was great to see them in the final."
Fleming praised the work of Ray Hoy, who stepped onto Bryan Sheehan's rink on Saturday for Julie Dosser (unavailable).
"He's like the (Indian cricket great Sachin) Tendulkar of bowls, he's just so steady," Fleming said. "He bowled a real good game today. Ray's always so good, he's great to have around the club."
Fleming, whose partner Kate Lloyd will play in the division two grand final for City White, said it felt great to put the club in a position to compete for another flag and carry on its successful run of recent years.
Warrnambool and City Memorial will be well-represented on grand final day, with both clubs going head-to-head in the division one, two and three deciders at Dennington Bowling Club.
Warrnambool Red and City White face off in the division two grand final, while Warrnambool White and City Yellow play off for the division three flag.
City Orange will play Dunkeld will vie for the division four premiership.
The grand finals start from 1pm on Saturday, March 11.
