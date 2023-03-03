CHAMPION jumps jockey Steve Pateman has put his hand up to ride the highly credentialed Irish-bred jumper Rockstar Ronnie in the $400,000 Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase on May 4.
Pateman, who is chasing his fourth victory in Australia's most famous jumps race, said the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trianed Rockstar Ronnie ticked all the boxes to be highly competitive in the 5500-metre feature. "It's the first time in my career that I've locked myself in for a Grand Annual ride two months out from the race," Pateman told The Standard.
"Rockstar Ronnie has won five of his 11 overseas jumps races. He comes here with a very high overseas jumps rating. He can handle all types of going which is great. He's got the added bonus of being trained by Ciaron and David. Ciaron's won the Grand Annual on six occasions so he's got a wonderful understanding of the race."
Rockstar Ronnie kicked off his Australia campaign with an unplaced flat run over 1736 metres at Sale on February 22. He will have a hurdle trial at Cranbourne on Friday before getting his first look around the tricky terrain at Warrnambool in a steeplechase trial on March 29.
"I've been down to Ciaron's Fingal property three times to ride Rockstar Ronnie," Pateman said. "I haven't jumped him yet, I just wanted to get a good feel how the horse goes before I jumped him.
"He's got a great nature and is a very athletic type of horse. I can't wait to ride him in the trials in the lead up to the Grand Annual.
"The Grand Annual is the race that all the jumps jockeys want to win and I would love to win another couple before I retire."
Pateman's Grand Annual winners are 2019 Zed Em, 2012 Awakening Dream and 2011 Al Garhood.
