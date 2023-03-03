The Standard

Four-time Grand Annual Steeplechase winner Steven Pateman books Rockstar Ronnie for 2023 feature race

By Tim Auld
Updated March 3 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 2:30pm
Jockey Steven Pateman, pictured at Warrnambool's 2021 May Racing Carnival, will ride Rockstar Ronnie in the 2023 Grand Annual Steeplechase.

CHAMPION jumps jockey Steve Pateman has put his hand up to ride the highly credentialed Irish-bred jumper Rockstar Ronnie in the $400,000 Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase on May 4.

