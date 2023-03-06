An expert in child neurodevelopment says children are growing up in a world that's increasingly competitive and comparative.
"It can drive a deficiency story in them," she told The Standard.
Child anxiety educator Karen Young will host a free session to help parents support their children through anxiety.
"The focus of the parent's night this week is anxiety and helping children towards brave behavior," she said.
The event will run from 6pm to 7:30pm on Thursday, March 9 at Deakin University's Brother Fox cafe.
Ms Young started her career as a psychologist and now works with schools, government bodies and parents.
"Parents have enormous capacity to support their children through anxiety and anxiety is not breakage," she said.
Ms Young has written four children's books about anxiety with a fifth soon to be released.
"The more information we can give children, the more they're going to be able to manage it later on," she said.
"What we need to do is support them to become the very best versions of whoever they are."
While the night is geared towards parents, Ms Young said anyone who interacted with children would benefit from the session.
"We're focusing on young people but the information is relevant for all ages." she said.
