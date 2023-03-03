Alleged home invasion sparked by dispute over car

An alleged home invasion sparked by a dispute over a car was recorded on camera and later recovered by police, a court has heard.
Bryce Neill, 18, of Hamilton, and Samuel Edwards, 21, of Casterton, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on March 3 for a committal hearing.
Police allege the pair recorded a violent home invasion involving two residents getting beaten with a baseball bat in Casterton in April last year.
The hearing heard from a number of witnesses, including the two male complainants who lived at the address at the time of the alleged incident.
They told the court they were woken by loud knocking on the front door about 4am on April 21, 2020.
One man said he knew Mr Edwards was in his home because he recognised his voice.
He said as soon as he opened his door he could see the accused man "clearly enough".
He agreed he was assaulted multiple times with a baseball bat.
The complainant told the court he observed Mr Neill at the front door but inside the house.
The second complainant said he did not contact the police about the alleged home invasion and that he was approached by officers the following day.
He said he was aware there was potentially a video recording of the incident but he hadn't seen it.
A Hamilton police detective told the court a two-minute video was found on Mr Edwards' phone and downloaded from the Facebook Messenger application.
She agreed it captured the audio of the alleged offending and there were no visuals.
In the audio played to the court, a man can be heard demanding answers about a car which he claimed the fuses and oil had been fiddled with.
Another voice can be heard pleading with "Sam" to stop.
A female associate present at the time of the alleged home invasion admitted she told police Mr Neill "just follows along" with Mr Edwards.
Mr Neill's lawyer told the court the prosecution could not prove his client was a principal offender.
But magistrate Peter Mellas said it was a question for a jury and he committed the pair to stand trial.
The two men pleaded not guilty to offences, including aggravated burglary and home invasion.
They will face Melbourne County Court for a directions hearing later this month.
