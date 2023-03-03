The Standard
Hamilton district men committed to stand trial over alleged home invasion

Jessica Howard
Jessica Howard
March 3 2023
Alleged home invasion sparked by dispute over car

An alleged home invasion sparked by a dispute over a car was recorded on camera and later recovered by police, a court has heard.

