Growing up near Warrnambool, Brody Couch always dreamed of wearing the green and gold of Australia in a cricket world cup.
He might not have represented his country yet but if everything aligns the 23-year-old fast-bowler could take the field in the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup, just in a different set of colours than he originally imagined.
Couch, who is contracted with Victoria and the Melbourne Stars, will head to the US next week for a Major League Cricket combine ahead of the inaugural T20 competition's draft on March 19.
Already a good chance of being picked, the Victorian has the good fortune of qualifying as a local player because of his mum Karin, who hails from America.
Should he impress he could also represent the US - who earn automatic qualification as hosts alongside the West Indies - in the 2024 world cup.
Couch, who is looking to further his cricket career with the move, is excited at the prospect of playing in the MLC.
"I probably didn't give it much thought because I didn't really know it could be a possibility," he told The Standard.
"Once I found out that I could participate in it as a local player it spiked my interest straight away and I'm really looking forward to it."
"It's come out of the woodwork a little bit, it's all happening very fast over there and I think they've got great plans in place for this competition to be one of the best in the world.
"Different conditions, it's all going to be good fun and a great experience and something to further my cricket and bring back my experiences here and try to develop my game here as well."
Major League Cricket is a six-team tournament hoping to attract interest from some of the world's best players and will feature teams from Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Seattle and New York City.
It is scheduled for July and will be held in Dallas.
Couch knows playing in the world cup is a while off at this stage but said he'd definitely be interested in doing so if the chance arose. He said his mum would be "pretty proud" to see him represent her homeland.
The quick welcomed the prospect of playing against Australia in a world cup group match.
"I'd feel a little bit out of my depth for a start I reckon, it'd be pretty cool though," he said. "It's something that you dream of playing in world cups.
"You see all these stars of Australian cricket reach the pinnacle, you know Ricky Ponting, all these guys that have captained Australia to world cup trophies, it would be pretty cool just to be a part of it all."
In preparation for MLC, Couch is looking to play in the Minor League Cricket competition.
The former Nirranda cricketer has struggled for opportunities this past year with Victoria and the Melbourne Stars.
In the BBL he featured just once for the Stars while he hasn't played for Victoria at all instead representing the second XI four times and taking 11 wickets.
Couch, who is out of contract with Victoria after this season but has a year to run on his Stars deal, admitted frustration at the situation but was able to see positives.
"In the pre-season I put a lot of time and effort into working on my bowling action," he said.
"I guess I've been able to see some improvements with that but just with the lack of opportunity it's been a little bit frustrating this year but as I'm getting a little bit maturer and a little bit older I've learnt that that's the way things happen, that time is not just going to be a linear scale of improvement in terms of how my career's going to go.
"There's going to be ups and downs. As much as it's been frustrating and I wish I had've played a bit more, I think it'll hold me in good stead for years to come."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
