Charges dropped against one of four accused TAFE scammers

The Office of Public Prosecutions has rejected an application to discontinue an alleged serious corruption case against a former South West TAFE executive manager.
Maurice Molan and co-accused Nicola Clifford filed a notice of discontinuance in the Melbourne County Court in January, which asked prosecutors not to pursue the case.
On Friday, March 3, prosecutor Grant Hayward from the Office of Public Prosecutions formally announced the discontinuance of Ms Clifford's case.
Judicial registrar Matthew Phillips said that brought her matters to a "complete end".
Mr Hayward said Mr Molan's case would be proceeding after his office declined his notice of discontinuance.
Molan, training company TayTell owner and director Rebecca Taylor, her daughter Heather Snelleksz and associate Ms Clifford were charged by IBAC, the state's anti-corruption agency in September 2020 as part of Operation Lansdowne, which examined allegations of serious corruption involving the Victorian vocational education and training, and transport sectors.
More than 55 charges were laid against the four people, including conspiracy to defraud, obtaining financial advantage by deception, using and supplying identification information, misconduct in public office and unauthorised modification of data.
They pleaded not guilty in April last year and were committed to stand trial following a committal hearing in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court earlier that month.
Ms Taylor and Ms Snelleksz appeared in the same court on Friday for a directions hearing.
Michael Fitzgerald, representing Mr Molan, said further discussions with the OPP were needed following the announcement of the failed discontinuance order and asked for a four-week adjournment.
The judicial registrar granted the application but said the court was keen to list a trial as soon as the likely duration was known.
The three remaining co-accused will face court again for a further directions hearing on March 29.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.