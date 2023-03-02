The Standard
Breaking

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 3 2023 - 10:34am, first published 8:29am
A black CX9 Mazda SUV - registration BZF-400 - was stolen from a Nirranda east property overnight Thursday. It's still missing.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

