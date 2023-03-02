A Camperdown man allegedly travelling with loaded firearms and drugs in his car has been charged with 10 offences.
The 28-year-old was arrested at Kariah, north of Camperdown, during a three-day road safety operation led by Corangamite district police and Warrnambool Highway Patrol unit members aimed at driving down road trauma in the south-west.
There have already been five fatal collisions on the region's roads this year - near Tower Hill, Mortlake, Coleraine, Hamilton and Timboon.
The operation targeted targeted alcohol and drug impaired drivers in the Camperdown district between Thursday last week and Sunday.
The Camperdown driver also tested positive to driving while under the influence of an illicit substance in a roadside drug test conducted by Terang uniform police members.
After a search of the man's vehicle, police located and seized:
Camperdown police then conducted a search at the man's Camperdown home address and a second vehicle, finding and seizing three more loaded firearms, an imitation handgun and various sorts of ammunition.
The accused man is now facing more than 10 charges including possess loaded firearm in a public place, carry a general category handgun in an insecure or dangerous manner, possess loaded firearm in a non-public place with reckless disregard for safety, possess an imitation firearm and possess amphetamine.
He was bailed to appear at Warrnambool Magistrates Court at a later date.
Police also served the arrested man with a notice of suspension of his firearms' licence.
During the course of the operation, police conducted about 155 roadside breath tests and issued 23 penalty notices and four vehicle defect notices.
Police also intercepted a 33-year-old male driver from Warrnambool.
Following a positive roadside preliminary breath test, the man recorded an alleged blood-alcohol evidentiary reading of 0.192 - almost four times over the legal limit.
He was charged on summons and will appear at Warrnambool Magistrates Court at a later date.
