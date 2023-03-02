Police have been unable to find any identifying features linking an owner to a car that was set alight in Framlingham forest this week.
A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a burning vehicle in the forest about 2pm on March 1.
He said the car was believed to be a FWD but police were unable to locate any identifying features.
A CFA spokeswoman said crews were called to a fire on the Framlingham-Forest Road at 1.36pm.
"Two CFA trucks and crews responded and upon arrival, found a car on fire," she said.
She said the incident was deemed under control at 1.46pm.
"A stop was called on the incident at 2.08pm and the scene was handed over to VicPol for investigation."
Witness Geoff Clark said the car was found in the forest about 1pm and dragged out of shrubs by Framlingham Aboriginal Trust workers.
"The car was stripped but not burning at that point," he told The Standard.
"The vehicle was dragged out to be recovered and within the next hour, we noticed the fire brigade was attending and for some unknown reason, somebody has then come along and set it alight.
"It mystified us a bit."
