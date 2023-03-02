The Standard
CFA called to burning car dumped in Framlingham forest

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 3 2023 - 9:13am, first published 9:00am
Police inspect a burnt-out vehicle in the Framlingham forest. Picture supplied

Police have been unable to find any identifying features linking an owner to a car that was set alight in Framlingham forest this week.

