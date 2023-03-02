The Standard

Tackle Shack: Great variety for anglers during change of seasons in south-west Victoria

By Corey McLaren
Updated March 3 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 9:00am
Ian McPhail with a flathead caught off Warrnambool's Logans Beach. Pictures supplied

This week has seen some great captures both inland and offshore. March is always a great month for variety of fish on offer and the reports this week have shown just that.

