The team itself won't skip a beat... we've got the majority of girls back, they were straight into training.- Bethany Hallyburton
Timboon co-coaches Bethany Hallyburton and Carley Hickey believe last year's semi-final run has spurred greater belief and hunger within the Demons' playing group.
The Demons defied earlier expectations in what was a rebuilding year for the Warrnambool and District league club, defeating South Rovers in an elimination final before falling to Panmure in the semi finals.
Hallyburton and Hickey, who return for a second year as A grade coaches, said fitness and ball-work were key focuses since starting pre-season in January.
They are yet to finalise their squads and will use a practice match against Simpson on Wednesday to determine teams and combinations.
One A grader the Demons are without this year is 2022 captain and club best and fairest winner, Hollie Castledine, who crosses to Hampden league club Terang Mortlake.
The coaches agreed Castledine had their blessing to go test herself in the Hampden league under new Bloods' coach Sharni Moloney.
"Hollie was really open with us... and we were really happy for her to make the move for the right reasons," Hallyburton said.
Despite Castledine's departure, the coaches believe the strength of the Dees' team will remain in 2023.
"The team itself won't skip a beat... we've got the majority of girls back, they were straight into training," Hallyburton said.
With some experienced players reportedly returning, the coaches - including B grade coach Melissa Benson - are flush with choices when it comes to line-ups.
"It's been a really tough decision placing people in teams," Hickey said. "We've been blessed with numbers this year and we know from last year we're going to need everyone.
"I think there will be strength through the three grades."
While the goal is to build on their top five finish, Hallyburton and Hickey believe the competition will only strengthen in 2023, with teams in a similar rebuilding position to Timboon in 2022 - Russells Creek, Old Collegians and Allansford - also looking to make strides up the ladder.
"Kolora (Noorat) has a lot of experience coming back into their side, so it will be quite even," Hickey said in relation to the bottom-placed Power.
"For us it's about building and building our strengths up to the likes of Nirranda and Merrivale and to be able to give them a good run for their money."
Timboon begins its 2023 season with an away game against Dennington on April 1.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.