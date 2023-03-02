New Deakin University graduate Nikita Dubberley researched the shocking massacre of Warrnambool's Little Penguins while completing her honours degree in the city.
In 2017 foxes gained accessed to Middle Island and killed about 70 penguins.
Ms Dubberley was one of 72 undergraduate and postgraduate students to attend a graduation ceremony alongside family and friends at the Lighthouse Theatre on Thursday, March 2.
Her studies focussed on the impacts of contaminants in the ocean on Warrnambool's Little Penguins.
"The circumstances that lead to us being able to do the research were quite sad," she said.
"But, being able to use them for research to better the circumstances and where the environmental concentrations (chemical substances) were from made me look at it as doing the penguins justice."
Her studies also looked at the toxicology of Little Penguins that washed up on St Kilda Beach. Originally from Ballarat, Ms Dubberley completed a Bachelor of Marine Science (Marine Biology) at Deakin University's Geelong campus in 2021, before moving to Warrnambool for her honours.
Ms Dubberley is interested in continuing her eco-toxicology work and is keen to start a PhD later in the year to research the impact of pharmaceuticals in wastewater and the use of sea lettuce - called ulva - to remediate the water. The graduate said in high school she was interested in becoming a veterinarian but after undertaking a unit decided it wasn't the right career path for her.
"I thought I'd do my first year of marine biology (at university) and see if I liked it," she said.
"I did a one-week field trip in Queenscliff as part of it.
"Being able to do a lot of great stuff with Deakin's research boat, Yolla, and the marine biology equipment they have on it solidified my decision."
Another student digging deep into the ocean with her studies is Bachelor of Environmental Science (Marine Biology) graduate Grace Cosgriff-Camm.
Ms Cosgriff-Camm said this included using data recorded by underwater cameras installed by Deakin to record the seafloor and coastlines of Victoria and beyond.
She is planning to undertake an honours degree to gain more field and lab work she was unable to do during COVID-19 lockdowns.
Ms Cosgriff-Camm, who is originally from near Bairnsdale, and later lived in Apollo Bay, said her passion for marine science came from living near the ocean.
"It's definitely stemmed from the love of being in and around the water and looking at the water," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.