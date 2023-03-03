The Standard

City Red, skipper Vince Moloney have grand final destiny in own hands ahead of preliminary final

By Meg Saultry
Updated March 3 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 2:15pm
City Memorial's Greg Ritchie will follow up a division one midweek premiership with City Diamonds on Tuesday by playing in City Red's division one weekend preliminary final on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady

Experienced City Red skip Vince Moloney says his team's perfect regular season record won't mean a thing in Saturday's division one preliminary final.

