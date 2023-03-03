Experienced City Red skip Vince Moloney says his team's perfect regular season record won't mean a thing in Saturday's division one preliminary final.
The reigning premiers were undefeated (14-0) in the Western District Playing Area's regular season but lost its semi-final by three shots to Warrnambool Gold to earn easy passage to the March 11 grand final.
Moloney, 74, said his team couldn't afford to miss a beat against Mortlake in its preliminary final - which was delayed a week due to rain - on Saturday at Warrnambool Bowls Club.
"We realise we have to put in 100 percent (on Saturday) to win the game," Moloney said. "It's entirely up to ourselves, just the same as Mortlake. If you don't win, it's the end of the season for you. Simple as that."
City Red will be without lead Julie Dosser, who is unavailable due to a wedding, with Ray Hoy stepping into Bryan Sheehan's rink as lead.
Moloney, who returned to City Red's line-up this year after a few seasons with City Gold, said it had been an enjoyable season alongside his teammates.
"My leader, Leigh Johnson is probably only in his third year of bowls, he's going very well," he said. "I played with Leigh last year in the Golds on my rink so it was good to come up and play with Leigh again this year. He's going to finish up a very good bowler."
