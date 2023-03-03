The Standard

Cobden one win away for first finals series since 2015 ahead of round 14 South West Cricket clash against Woorndoo

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated March 3 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus Uwland is leading Cobden for runs scored this season. Picture by Anthony Brady

Cobden captain Simon Murfett believes reaching its first finals series since 2014-2015 would validate the club is headed in the right direction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.