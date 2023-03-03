Cobden captain Simon Murfett believes reaching its first finals series since 2014-2015 would validate the club is headed in the right direction.
Destiny will be in Cobden's hands when it faces bottom-side Woorndoo away in the final round of South West Cricket's 2022-23 home-and-away season on Saturday.
A win would guarantee fourth-placed Cobden a spot in the semi finals, while a loss opens the door for Camperdown to sneak in with a win against Noorat. Third-placed Bookaar's top four spot isn't yet guaranteed, the Pelicans also needing a win against Terang. Murfett said it would be fantastic for the club to play finals again.
"It would cement the fact we are going in the right direction," he said. "What we're trying to do is keep improving and I think we are."
Murfett said his team was looking forward to the challenge against Woorndoo, and praised consistency for their improved performances this year.
"The games we've been consistent, we've been very competitive all the way through," he said. "And the younger boys we've got, they've really stepped up this year which has been fantastic to see."
Murfett said the Walsh teens - Eddie, Campbell, Parker - were showing their talents at a division one level.
"Whenever they've had to do a role for us, they've done that very well," Murfett said. "Whether it's Campbell with his keeping, (and) Parker and Eddie with their batting and bowling, all three have done fantastic for a bunch of 14-15-year-olds."
The Knights will take 11 players into its clash against the Tigers, with Paul Pekin, who is nursing a hamstring injury sustained at football training, set to miss. Murfett said the key to beating their rivals would be tight bowling and batting all 50 overs.
"As long as we can take all our chances early on, I think we should be a far chance," he said. "And they've got a few batters who can take the game away from you very quickly. We've got to be switched on in the field and same with the bat."
Elsewhere, top two sides Heytesbury Rebels and Pomborneit, who both have finals confirmed, also face off.
