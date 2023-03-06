A Hampden league under 18.5 premiership player is expected to play a key senior role for his former club in 2023.
Will Hunter was a standout for Portland in its practice match against Port Fairy on Saturday, with his contested marking and work up forward and through the midfield catching the eye.
Hunter returns to Hanlon Park after playing his top-age under 18.5 season with Hamilton Kangaroos in 2022.
Portland coach Jarrod Holt said Hunter looked "really good" in the practice match and had a strong build for a younger player. He added Hunter would feature mainly forward for the Tigers in 2023.
"We knew he was a good player," Holt said. "Good hands, nice kick. He looks like he's 25 (size-wise) rather than 18-19.
"He's nice and fit, he's done a big pre-season. He'll probably play mainly forward for us but he could play up the ground and in the midfield - and we need some people to play in the midfield.
"He'll be handy for us."
Hunter was among the Kangaroos' best in their maiden under-18.5 flag in September, kicking three goals in the six-point win against Koroit.
Hunter played 17 under-18.5 games for the Kangaroos in 2022 for 38 goals.
Holt said the former Monivae College student had switched to the Kangaroos last year to play with school friends and is having a gap year in 2023.
He played his bottom-aged under 18.5 year at Portland in 2021 and made his senior debut for the Tigers that same year.
The Tigers enter the 2023 season without a host of their most experienced players, including forward Tom Sharp, ruck Ben Malcolm and the majority of their midfield group, including the likes of reigning Maskell Medalist Daniel Jackson and Lochie Huppatz.
