The Standard

Lindsey Smith-trained Tuvalu ready for Blamey Stakes, All Star Mile

By Tim Auld
Updated March 3 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tuvalu, pictured prior to running in the Orr Stakes last month, has been voted into the field for this year's All-Star Mile. Picture by Racing Photos

We're over the moon to know Tuvalu has been voted into the field for the All-Star Mile.

- Lindsey Smith

FORMER leading jumps jockey Shane Jackson gave Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith a glowing report after he rode Tuvalu in a track gallop at his home track on Thursday, before the five-year-old lines up in Saturday's $300,000 Blamey Stakes at Flemington.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.