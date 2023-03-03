We're over the moon to know Tuvalu has been voted into the field for the All-Star Mile.- Lindsey Smith
FORMER leading jumps jockey Shane Jackson gave Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith a glowing report after he rode Tuvalu in a track gallop at his home track on Thursday, before the five-year-old lines up in Saturday's $300,000 Blamey Stakes at Flemington.
Jackson, who is the stable foreman for Smith, dashed their stable star up over 400 metres on Warrnambool's course proper in preparation for the Blamey Stakes and the $5 million All-Star Mile at Moonee Valley on March 18.
"Jacko was really happy with Tuvalu's work and he's a great judge so that'll do me," Smith told The Standard.
"We thought Tuvalu needed the 400-metre piece of work to clean his air up and we reckon it's done the trick.
Smith said Tuvalu was "just about" in peak condition for Saturday's Blamey Stakes.
"He raced with the blinkers on in the Orr Stakes but we've taken them off him for the rest of this campaign," he said.
The astute trainer said it was a great thrill to have Tuvalu running in the $5 million All-Star Mile which is the richest mile race on turf in the world.
"We're over the moon to know Tuvalu has been voted into the field for the All-Star Mile," Smith said.
"We can now focus on having him spot-on for the All-Star Mile on March 18.
"We're very grateful to the people from across the south-west who voted to get him into the field and now we're doing our best to win the race but first we've got to get over Saturday's Blamey Stakes."
Tuvalu, who has won eight of his 15 starts, will be ridden by Jarrod Fry in the Blamey.
Queen Air, a stablemate of Tuvalu runs in a $130,000 restricted race over 1600 metres. Smith said Queen Air is looking for races over more ground.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.