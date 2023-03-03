New Warrnambool Mermaids recruit Tyleah Barr believes her game can reap the rewards of playing at a higher level in 2023.
The Portland teenager, who is one of four new signings for the reigning division one Big V champions alongside Dakota Crichton, Elise Thurman and Maddy Whitford, joins a host of talented teenagers already immersed in the Mermaids' squad.
Coach Lee Primmer told The Standard last week Barr was a "very exciting" player following two seasons playing in the Country Basketball League for Portland Coasters.
It's a lot more intense and I think I'll get a lot out of coming over here and training and playing.- Tyleah Barr
Speaking at training on Thursday, the 17-year-old said she was enjoying her time in the Mermaids' program and had already learnt a lot from more experienced teammates, as well as Primmer.
"I know a couple of the girls playing," Barr said. "Obviously it's a good team in a different league.
"It's a lot more intense and I think I'll get a lot out of coming over here and training and playing."
Barr, who is a scorer by nature, will add another offensive bow to the Mermaids' line-up but also hopes to be a defensive asset and "get a few steals here and there".
The Monivae College student, who has played for Portland Coasters since her under 12 days, was a member throughout the Coasters' premiership-winning 2021-22 CBL season but missed the grand final against Warrnambool due to COVID-19. She shot a game-high 18 points in their semi-final win against Mt Gambier the week prior.
"It was my first year of CBL, and with Nicola (Handreck) as well (in the team), I learnt a lot," she said of the 2021-22 season.
Barr returned for the 2022-23 CBL season, where she averaged 10.5 points per game, as the Coasters reached the semi final stage.
The dual athlete, who plays open netball for Portland in the Hampden league, will juggle both commitments in 2023 but confirmed Big V would be the priority if games clashed.
"Hopefully I'll still be able to play some games with Portland," she said of the upcoming Hampden league season.
Travel has become par for the course in Barr's daily life, with the teenager travelling to Hamilton for school, where she is in year 12, before mid-week and weekend journeys to Warrnambool for training and games, as well as away sporting fixtures.
"It is a lot of travel... but we make it work," Barr said. "Mum (Laura) and dad (Aaron) drive me around."
The 2023 Big V season tips off March 18 at The Arc, with the Warrnambool Mermaids hosting Bellarine from 5.30pm, followed by the Warrnambool Seahawks and Shepparton from 7.30pm.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
