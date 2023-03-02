The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Andrew Walby appointed Portland District Health's director of medical services

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated March 3 2023 - 9:24am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Portland District Health's director of medical services Dr Andrew Walby. Pictured supplied

Growing the workforce is a key objective of Portland District Health's newly crowned director of medical services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.