Growing the workforce is a key objective of Portland District Health's newly crowned director of medical services.
Dr Andrew Walby will be stepping into familiar territory, having filled the role in an acting capacity for the past six months.
Now he has his feet under the desk on a more permanent basis, Dr Walby has taken aim at staff shortages.
"There are workforce challenges everywhere, not just in healthcare," Dr Walby said,
"But Portland is even more challenged because of its geography.
"We have workforce needs across the board but will continue to recruit and show that Portland District Health is a good place to work."
In an ironic twist, Dr Walby's shares his employment time between Portland and Melbourne.
He spends three days a week in his role at Portland District Health and one day ay St Vincent's Hospital.
He said his continued employment in Melbourne was to maintain his clinical skills.
Staff shortages ensured Portland District Health hit the headlines for the wrong reasons in 2022.
In March, Portland District Health shut down its maternity services due to a shortage of midwives.
This closure lasted for 155 days, with one woman giving birth to her baby in her car on the side of the road during a frantic journey from Portland to Warrnambool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.